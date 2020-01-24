Bucks' Brook Lopez: Mediocre in win
Lopez supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 25 minutes during the Bucks' 116-103 Friday afternoon victory over the Hornets.
It was a solid but unspectacular line for Lopez on Friday, who has been a more productive shot blocker than three-point shooter this season. Lopez set the NBA-record for made threes by a seven-footer last year, but is now hitting fewer than 30 percent of his attempts from distance. He trails only Hassan Whiteside in total blocks.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.