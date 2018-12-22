Bucks' Brook Lopez: Minimal impact in victory
Lopez had just three points, five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Celtics.
Lopez had little impact during Friday's victory due in large part to both teams going with a lot of small-ball. He has now played just 20 and 24 minutes respectively over his last two games but that should return to normal in Saturday's matchup with Hassan Whiteside and the Heat.
More News
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Hits double figures in third straight•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Brutal shooting night•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drains eight triples Sunday•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 20 points in 37 minutes•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Explodes for season-high scoring total•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...