Bucks' Brook Lopez: Minimal impact in victory

Lopez had just three points, five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Celtics.

Lopez had little impact during Friday's victory due in large part to both teams going with a lot of small-ball. He has now played just 20 and 24 minutes respectively over his last two games but that should return to normal in Saturday's matchup with Hassan Whiteside and the Heat.

