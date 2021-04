Lopez scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with five rebonds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's loss to the Suns.

Lopez had scored 18, 19 and 17 points across his last three games, respectively, though this effort was less inspiring. Even when he falters as a scorer, Lopez has remained a strong producer of defensive stats and is averaging 1.4 blocks and 0.6 steals per contest this season.