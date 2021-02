Lopez totaled just seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 98-85 victory over Oklahoma City.

Lopez was unable to arrest his recent slide, turning in another underwhelming performance. He is barely inside the top 150 over the past two weeks and is putting up eighth-round value on the season. If you aren't desperate for blocks, Lopez is probably entering waiver wire territory, at least in certain situations.