Lopez delivered 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's Championship Game 6 105-98 win over the Suns.

Lopez was part of a dominant front-court that out rebounded the Suns 53-37. The big center earned his championship ring with 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.8 made threes per game over six NBA Finals contests. In Game 6, Lopez again alternated with super-sub Bobby Portis, who delivered 16 points off the bench. Lopez has two more years remaining on his contract with Milwaukee. Tuesday night's victory marked the first NBA Championship in the veteran's 13 year NBA career.