Lopez ended with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Lakers.

Lopez was battling an illness leading up to the contest, but that didn't stop him from playing 33 minutes. The big man didn't come close to the 27 points he scored his previous time out, but he was still a big factor with 10 boards and three blocked shots. This was the eighth time on the campaign that Lopez has notched double-digit boards -- he didn't corral more than seven boards in any of his 12 regular-season contests during an injury-plagued season last year.