Lopez (rest) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lopez missed back-to-back games to end the regular season due to rest purposes, but as expected, he's full go ahead of the playoffs. Across 78 appearances, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and a career-best 2.5 blocks in 30.4 minutes per game.