Bucks' Brook Lopez: Not playing Friday

Lopez will not play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran Lopez will get the night off for rest, likely prompting Robin Lopez and Dragan Bender to see extra time. During the Bucks' first preseason game, Lopez dropped 22.1 fantasy points in 19.2 minutes.

