Lopez tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-12 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during the 131-118 loss to the Jazz on Friday.

After posting a season-high in points and assists his last outing, Lopez could not build up any momentum. Despite starting and being 7' tall, Lopez was out-rebounded by every other starter, including the 6'3" Jrue Holiday. On the plus side, Lopez has now hit multiple 3-pointers in four consecutive games.