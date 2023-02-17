Lopez finished Thursday's 112-100 win over the Bulls with 33 points (13-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 33 minutes.

Lopez erupted for a game-high 33 points in the win, having his way against a lackluster defensive unit. Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) was unable to finish the game, meaning Lopez took it upon himself to dominate the paint. His offensive production has been up and down over the past two weeks, alternating good and bad games on a consistent basis. However, his blocks remain a reliable part of his overall game, ensuring must-roster status across all formats.