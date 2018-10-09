Lopez will be held out of Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder for rest purposes, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lopez joins the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe as players getting the night off for rest. With four additional players also sitting out with injuries, the Bucks will be short on bodies and could be a team to target for cheap value plays in Tuesday's preseason DFS slate. Look for the whole group to rejoin the lineup for Friday's exhibition finale.