Bucks' Brook Lopez: Overshadowed by brother

Lopez recorded five points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a block across 18 minutes in the Bucks' 133-86 victory versus the Thunder.

Lopez reached his typical shot total even in the reduced playing time as a result of the massive Milwaukee lead. The problem is that he didn't make most of the shots, extending his slump from downtown to 5-of-23 over Milwaukee's previous five games. Fantasy owners likely weren't happy watching Lopez attempt fadeaway twos and contested threes on a night when 11 Bucks had more than five points (including Robin Lopez with 12).