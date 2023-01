Lopez notched 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 150-130 victory over the Pistons.

Defense was an afterthought for both clubs Monday, helping Lopez score at least 20 points for the first time in six games. The veteran center has been a steady contributor on offense in January, and over the last eight games he's averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 boards, 2.5 threes, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 assists.