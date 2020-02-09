Bucks' Brook Lopez: Pops for season-high 23

Lopez scored a season-high 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 win over the Magic.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo "only" scoring 19 points, Lopez stepped up and delivered his best offensive performance of the season to lead the Bucks in scoring. The veteran center had been struggling to find his shot from long range recently, going 2-for-20 on three-point attempts over the prior five games, but Saturday's perfect showing suggests he could be heating up.