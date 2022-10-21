Lopez contributed 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 90-88 victory over the 76ers.

Lopez was productive in the first three quarters, scoring 16 points and making six of his 12 shots. While he missed all four of his fourth-quarter field-goal attempts, he hit a critical free throw with 1.9 seconds left to put Milwaukee up by two points. A back injury last season limited him to just 13 games in the regular season, but he appears to be healthy and played in four preseason contests for the Bucks. The 34-year-old is still a capable offensive player and should play an important role for Milwaukee if he's able to remain healthy.