Lopez amassed 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 win over the Celtics.

Lopez made a big impact in the frontcourt in the Game 3 victory, finishing as Milwaukee's second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer. The big man dealt with foul trouble that limited him to 29 minutes, but he still finished with his first double-double of the playoffs thus far. Lopez's point total was his highest since he scored 25 in Game 2 of the first round against Chicago.