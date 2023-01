Lopez recorded 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 132-119 win over the Pacers.

Lopez was one of five Bucks players to reach double figures in scoring in Monday's victory, finishing one point short of surpassing the 20-point mark. Lopez has tallied at least 15 points and five rebounds in three of his last five outings.