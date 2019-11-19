Bucks' Brook Lopez: Posts second double-double of year

Lopez accumulated 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the Bulls.

Despite struggling from three, Lopez was able to post 19 points through aggressive play, getting to the charity stripe a season-high nine times -- a mark he reached only once last season. Lopez also posted a double-double, which was his second of the campaign and just his sixth since joining the Bucks last year. Additionally, he's on pace for a career-high 2.5 blocks per game.