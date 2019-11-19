Bucks' Brook Lopez: Posts second double-double of year
Lopez accumulated 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the Bulls.
Despite struggling from three, Lopez was able to post 19 points through aggressive play, getting to the charity stripe a season-high nine times -- a mark he reached only once last season. Lopez also posted a double-double, which was his second of the campaign and just his sixth since joining the Bucks last year. Additionally, he's on pace for a career-high 2.5 blocks per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...