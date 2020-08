Lopez amassed 34 points (12-27 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Lopez finished with season highs in scoring and made threes, and he continues to look much more confident here in the restart. Lopez is averaging 22.0 points per game during his last four appearances, rounding into top form just in time for the playoffs.