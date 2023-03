Lopez (ankle) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Sunday's game against the Raptors.

This is clearly a step in the right direction for Lopez, who missed Thursday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle soreness. Lopez has been playing well of late and has posted a double-double in two of his last four appearances, averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.5 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game over that span.