Bucks' Brook Lopez: Probable for Tuesday
Lopez (back) is considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto.
A sore back kept Lopez out of Monday's win in Washington, but he appears set to return to action on the second leg of a back-to-back. If that is, indeed, the case, Lopez would likely unseat his brother, Robin, in the starting five at center.
