Lopez provided 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes Friday in a 129-115 loss at Utah.

Lopez has benefited from playing the Jazz; he recorded his previous season high of 12 field-goal attempts against them on Jan. 8. Neither Giannis Antetokounmpo nor Khris Middleton provided consistent production, which allowed the center to serve as either their first or second scoring option Friday. Lopez will occasionally supply these types of stat lines, but those only make him more valuable than low-value fringe players.