Lopez had 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 111-107 win over New York.

It's the first time in over a month Lopez has recorded multiple blocks and multiple threes in the same game. It's the veteran center's offensive game that's been letting him down lately, as he's scored in single digits in three of the last five contests, but over his last 12 he's still averaging a strong 16.0 points, 8.0 boards, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.3 assists while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor.