Bucks' Brook Lopez: Productive night Saturday

Lopez finished with 25 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 victory over the Hornets.

Lopez was efficient Saturday night, ending the game with 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting. It was a strange outing for Lopez who only hit one three-pointer and failed to record a blocked shot. This was the second time in his last three games that he hasn't blocked a shot which is peculiar given his block rate this season. The Bucks will back up Sunday when they travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs.