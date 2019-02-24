Bucks' Brook Lopez: Productive offensive effort in win

Lopez totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Lopez served as an excellent complementary source of offense on a night when teammates Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 55 points. The floor-spacing center checked in behind both in scoring on the first unit while posting his best shooting effort since Feb. 8. Lopez's offensive contributions have gone through some fluctuations this season, but he's enjoying his best campaign from distance with a 37.0 percent success rate on an average of a career-high 6.5 three-point attempts per contest.