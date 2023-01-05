Lopez registered nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 overtime victory over Toronto.

Lopez couldn't repeat the double-double he recorded Tuesday against the Wizards, but he was a force on the glass once again and grabbed double-digit boards for the third contest in a row. Lopez has never been known as a top rebounder or as a defensive threat, but he's taken leaps forward in that sense this season. He's averaging a career-best 2.6 blocks with 6.5 rebounds and 14.6 points per contest.