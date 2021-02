Lopez delivered 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Lopez was the only Milwaukee starter who didn't play more than 25 minutes, but he maximized his time on the court and reached the 15-point mark after five straight games where he failed to make an impact in the scoring column. Lopez has scored 15 or more points in just six games this season, though, so he's not likely to post these numbers often.