Lopez had 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and seven rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Miami.

Coming off of a 24-point Game 1, Lopez had another strong night from beyond the arc, and he's now 7-of-13 from deep for the series. Lopez also hauled in seven rebounds after grabbing only one in 27 minutes in Game 1.