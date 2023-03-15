Lopez is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle soreness.
Lopez has posted double-doubles in two of his last four appearances and has averaged 21.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in 36.3 minutes per game during that time. If he's sidelined against Indiana, Bobby Portis should see increased run.
