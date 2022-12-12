Lopez chipped in seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 loss to the Rockets.

Lopez fell short of the mark Sunday, delivering a mediocre line, at least by his standards. Currently, in the midst of a bounce-back season, Lopez simply couldn't find any rhythm on the offensive end. He salvaged his night with another three blocks, an element of his game that has been rock solid. Sunday's sub-par performance aside, Lopez should continue to put up top-50 value going forward.