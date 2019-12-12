Bucks' Brook Lopez: Quiet in win
Lopez added nine points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes during the Bucks' 127-112 victory against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Lopez hasn't reached double-digit scoring since November 27th. Additionally, he has seen a noticeable drop in his three-point percentage compared to last season. It doesn't seem to be affecting the Bucks, who are 22-3 and tied with the Lakers for the best record in the league.
