Bucks' Brook Lopez: Rare double-double Sunday
Lopez had 11 points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to San Antonio.
Lopez hauled in 10 rebounds Sunday, giving the big-man a rare double-double. Not known for his ability to crash the boards, he was certainly in the right place at the right time during this game. The one blocked shot is a little disappointing although it was certainly not the best matchup for Lopez. The Bucks will try and get back in the winners' circle Tuesday when they travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans.
