Lopez had 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Nets.

Lopez got off to a hot start in this one by pouring in nine first-quarter points on 4-for-8 from the field and 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. He carried this momentum into the second half when he put up 12 points and knocked down both of his tries from beyond the arc. Lopez finished second on his squad in scoring behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and has now put up 20-plus points in two of his last three appearances.