Bucks' Brook Lopez: Records career-high nine rejections
Lopez amassed 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine blocks, four rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 win over the Suns.
Lopez finished with a career high in blocks, as he dominated the interior defensively. His ability to stay vertical helps him stay out of foul trouble for the most part, and he has transformed himself into one of the league's best rim protectors. Despite taking a step back offensively this season, Lopez is averaging a career-high 2.6 denials through 47 appearances.
