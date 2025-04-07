Lopez closed Sunday's 111-107 win over New Orleans with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 34 minutes.

Lopez recorded his first double-double since March 24, and the big man has now scored at least 20 points in four of his previous six appearances. The big man has established himself as one of the Bucks' go-to scoring options, and if both Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) and Damian Lillard (calf) miss more games before the end of the regular season, that could translate to Lopez experiencing a bigger upside in his fantasy stock.