Lopez logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 overtime loss to the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Lopez was forced to embrace a bigger role on offense -- while being his usual dominating self on defense -- due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2 and Game 3, and the big man responded by stepping his game up. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough, and the Bucks suffered a shocking first-round exit despite ending the regular season with the best record in the league. Lopez averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game during the series.