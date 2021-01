Lopez added 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes in Friday's 112-109 win over the Mavs.

Lopez finally recorded his first double-double of the season after falling one point short Wednesday. While hitting the 10-point plateau for the fourth time on the year, Lopez has seen his scoring average drop every year since the 2015-16 season and is averaging a career-low 9.3 points per game.