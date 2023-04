Lopez (rest) will not play Friday against Memphis.

The big man will get a well-deserved night off after helping the Bucks lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night against Chicago. The Bucks will also hold out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (knee) and Jrue Holiday (rest) on Friday, and that could again be the case for Sunday's regular-season finale at Toronto.