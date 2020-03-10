Bucks' Brook Lopez: Rests on lost night
Lopez was rested in Milwaukee's 109-95 Monday night loss to the Nuggets.
After losing to Phoenix on Sunday, the Bucks have no reason to play basketball. They will almost certainly devote the rest of the season to a youth movement while improving draft stock. Kidding --- but with Milwaukee already shorthanded, coach Mike Budenholzen chose the cohesion of the second unit over a pieced together starting lineup. Khris Middleton and Donte DiVincenzo were also healthy sits.
