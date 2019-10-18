Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 10 points in Thursday's win

Lopez totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 win over the Timberwolves.

Lopez struggled from beyond the arc but still contributed in every category in the blowout victory. He's an extremely important piece of the puzzle for the Bucks on both ends, as he's one of the team's top three-point shooters as well as its best rim protector.