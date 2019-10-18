Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 10 points in Thursday's win
Lopez totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Lopez struggled from beyond the arc but still contributed in every category in the blowout victory. He's an extremely important piece of the puzzle for the Bucks on both ends, as he's one of the team's top three-point shooters as well as its best rim protector.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...