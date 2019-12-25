Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 11 in loss

Lopez finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five boards, one assist and one block in 33 minutes of a 121-109 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Lopez made his usual handful from deep, but he wasn't as strong at the basket in the loss, with just one block in the game. Milwaukee was out-dueled in the contest of Eastern Conference heavyweights as the team fell behind early and couldn't mount a run. He'll face the Hawks on Friday.