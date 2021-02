Lopez recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steals over 29 minutes in Friday's 123-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Lopez was held in check earlier in the week, but he's now topped 10 points in each of the last two games while recording six rebounds in each of those appearances. The 32-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent to begin the season, but he's been productive over the last two contests.