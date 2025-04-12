Lopez closed with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 25 minutes during Friday's 125-119 win over Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show with another triple-double, his fourth over his last five games, but Lopez also delivered solid value on both ends of the court, particularly as a rebounder and rim protector. The veteran big man figures to play a huge role for the Bucks in the playoffs, and with one game left in the regular season, he's averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game since the beginning of March.