Lopez went for 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's Game 3 loss against the Heat.

The Bucks have been disappointing on both ends of the court in the series against the Heat, but Lopez has been one of the few pleasant surprises for Milwaukee -- he has scored at least 16 points in each game while going a combined 10-for-16 from three-point range. His ability to stretch the floor has caused all sorts of problems for the Heat defense.