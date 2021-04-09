Lopez totaled 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Mavericks.

Lopez's scoring has been all over the map lately, as he's posted 12, seven, four, nine, 26, nine, and 16 over his last seven games, respectively. The 33-year-old is averaging a career-low 11.4 points this season but is still shooting a respectable 48.7 percent from the field. The 13-year center should continue producing decent points, blocks and field-goal percentage along with low-end rebounds and three-pointers the rest of the way for the third-seeded Bucks.