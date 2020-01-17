Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 16

Lopez dropped 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four blocks, three rebounds and an assist during the Bucks' 128-123 win over the Celtics on Thursday night.

On a night where the Celtics struggled to guard the deep ball, Lopez was hot early, scoring 11 of the first 22 points for Milwaukee. He quickly faded, but made his impact felt defensively by recording four blocks. Lopez is a fringe top-10 option at the fantasy position.