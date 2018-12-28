Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 17 in win
Lopez accumulated 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Thursday's win over the Knicks.
Lopez had a second-straight solid game after a slew of poor performances, knocking down multiple threes for the first time in his past four games. The veteran center has been excellent at providing threes and blocks, but contributed little beyond those categories. In 34 games, he's averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 1.9 blocks in 27.6 minutes.
