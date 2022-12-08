Lopez finished Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Kings with 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes.

Lopez returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday's game against the Magic, and he came close to posting his third double-double of the campaign. Lopez has emerged as a reliable defensive stalwart for Milwaukee but is also producing on the offensive end, scoring in double digits in four of his last five contests and averaging 15.3 points per game -- the best mark of his five-year career with the Bucks.