Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 17 to go with full line
Lopez produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Pacers.
Lopez has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games, this after doing so just once in eight appearances immediately prior to this recent stretch (dating back to Nov. 29). While he's posting a career low scoring average thus far this season, Lopez is managing a career high in blocks per game.
