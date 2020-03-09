Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 18 in loss to Suns

Lopez contributed 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Suns.

It was all hands on deck while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) was out, as several Bucks players stepped up and contributed their fair share of extra points - Lopez was no different in this one, going for 18 points on 57.1 percent shooting. The solid shooting percentages were nice for Lopez, as his 42.4 percent shooting from the field going into this game was a career-low. His shot has been even worse recently, going for just 38.9 percent from the field, and 69.6 percent from the charity stripe over his previous seven outings. Lopez will turn 32 next month, but has still maintained a top-50 level of fantasy value this season.